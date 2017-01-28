« Mitsubishi Motors to supply 635 Outlander PHEVs to National Police of Ukraine | Main | Stanadyne and BYC form alliance to supply integrated diesel common rail fuel systems »

OpenSynergy developing automotive safety hypervisor for ARM Cortex-R52

28 January 2017

OpenSynergy, a developer of embedded automotive software for in-car cockpit solutions, is developing the industry’s first software hypervisor for the ARM Cortex-R52 processor, ARM’s most advanced real-time safety processor. The hypervisor turns any chip based on the Cortex-R52 into several virtual machines capable of simultaneously executing separate software tasks.

The hypervisor technology enables several real-time operating systems and AUTOSAR systems at different ASIL levels to run in parallel on the Cortex-R52.

To address increasing software complexity in devices such as autonomous vehicles and industrial control systems, this approach allows for the isolation of safety-critical functions from those that require less stringent control. In addition, it enables the consolidation of applications onto fewer electronic control units (ECUs) to both manage complexity and reduce cost.

Mass-market autonomous vehicles will be engineered with greatly enhanced ECU compute capabilities and the ability to safely manage far more complex software stacks. The Cortex-R52 was purpose-built for this task, with hypervisor-enabled software separation protecting critical safety features while ensuring fast task execution. This will enable highly performant vehicles that can be fully trusted to take over from the driver. —Richard York, vice president of embedded marketing, ARM

The ARM Cortex-R52 delivers the highest level of integrated capability for functional safety of any ARM processor. It builds on the capabilities of the Cortex-R5 processor to meet the rising performance needs of advanced real-time embedded systems. The ARM Cortex-R52 processor will bring virtualization technology to a much wider set of devices in the automotive market, said Stefaan Sonck Thiebaut, CEO, OpenSynergy.

Cortex-R52 implements hardware to simplify the integration of increasingly complex real-time software environments while providing the robust separation of software necessary to protect safety-critical code. As the first ARMv8-R processor, Cortex-R52 introduces an extra privilege level which provides support for a hypervisor. This is all achieved without impacting the determinism needed for real time systems and while providing higher levels of performance from single and multicore configurations.

OpenSynergy is an independently managed company headquartered in Berlin with further locations in Munich and the US.