OpenSynergy developing automotive safety hypervisor for ARM Cortex-R52
28 January 2017
OpenSynergy, a developer of embedded automotive software for in-car cockpit solutions, is developing the industry’s first software hypervisor for the ARM Cortex-R52 processor, ARM’s most advanced real-time safety processor. The hypervisor turns any chip based on the Cortex-R52 into several virtual machines capable of simultaneously executing separate software tasks.
The hypervisor technology enables several real-time operating systems and AUTOSAR systems at different ASIL levels to run in parallel on the Cortex-R52.
To address increasing software complexity in devices such as autonomous vehicles and industrial control systems, this approach allows for the isolation of safety-critical functions from those that require less stringent control. In addition, it enables the consolidation of applications onto fewer electronic control units (ECUs) to both manage complexity and reduce cost.
Mass-market autonomous vehicles will be engineered with greatly enhanced ECU compute capabilities and the ability to safely manage far more complex software stacks. The Cortex-R52 was purpose-built for this task, with hypervisor-enabled software separation protecting critical safety features while ensuring fast task execution. This will enable highly performant vehicles that can be fully trusted to take over from the driver.—Richard York, vice president of embedded marketing, ARM
The ARM Cortex-R52 delivers the highest level of integrated capability for functional safety of any ARM processor. It builds on the capabilities of the Cortex-R5 processor to meet the rising performance needs of advanced real-time embedded systems. The ARM Cortex-R52 processor will bring virtualization technology to a much wider set of devices in the automotive market, said Stefaan Sonck Thiebaut, CEO, OpenSynergy.
Cortex-R52 implements hardware to simplify the integration of increasingly complex real-time software environments while providing the robust separation of software necessary to protect safety-critical code. As the first ARMv8-R processor, Cortex-R52 introduces an extra privilege level which provides support for a hypervisor. This is all achieved without impacting the determinism needed for real time systems and while providing higher levels of performance from single and multicore configurations.
OpenSynergy’s software architecture targets microcontrollers such as domain controllers. The hypervisor technology enables several real-time operating systems and AUTOSAR systems at different ASIL levels to run in parallel on the Cortex-R52.
OpenSynergy is an independently managed company headquartered in Berlin with further locations in Munich and the US.
nice work have been done on delivering cortex for quality assurance more architecture should be implemented.
Posted by: Belli Automotive | January 28, 2017 at 04:38 AM
Oh dear! Co-Routines and multi-routine software was invented in the 1960s or earlier along with priority interrupts. UNIVAC had a small buffer processor with eight sets of registers for process switching which idea was duplicated by Alan Kay in the ALTO machine, and the Propellor is also available now. The Tranputer allowed many machines and many processes in a machine. Memory and processors were combined at IBM research to use the very high bandwidth available in a single memory chip. Microsoft promised Intel that its software operating systems could waste all the cycles that Intel could produce. Riding a bicycle seems so much simpler but far more dangerous. Sneaking a full computer system into the handheld phone was the most powerful electronic pacifier drug ever built to help people feel that they were productive. Now all that is needed is to implant an electrical connection into all babies similar to artificial hearing but sends messages in and out. ..HG..
Posted by: Henry Gibson | January 28, 2017 at 05:26 AM
I don;t see what is "Oh dear" about this, it just means you can run more OSs on an ARM chip without the risk of one crashing another.
Driving will become more and more automated over the next 5 years, and I welcome it. It seems crazy to me that you have to concentrate on driving on a Motorway or well marked roads in general (whatever about cities).
Chalk it down to Moore's law and the number of transistors you can now pack into a small chip at 10-14 nm line width.
Even if Moore's law is slowing drastically there is still more than enough processor power to drive cars on most roads, once we get the s/w sorted out (non-trivial).
Posted by: mahonj | January 28, 2017 at 08:30 AM
I think what HG is reminding us is that there is nothing special about this vendor specific realtime virtual operating node and control architecture.
HoHummm.
Posted by: Dr. Strange Love | January 28, 2017 at 08:47 AM
