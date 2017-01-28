« Stanadyne and BYC form alliance to supply integrated diesel common rail fuel systems | Main

PSA Group makes electric commercial vehicles available for car sharing in Paris

28 January 2017

The city of Paris recently launched the electric commercial vehicle car sharing service for professionals, “VULe Partagés”. PSA Group is providing 80% of the vehicle fleet put into service.

Out of 10 vehicles available, 4 Peugeot Partner and 4 Citroën Berlingo are made available to users. This type of vehicle is suited to professional use, with 3 seats in the front and a fast charging, 80% within 30 minutes.The service launched on an experimental basis in the 2nd and 3rd arrondissement of Paris.

This experimental phase is being carried out as part of the Ile-de-France Region’s call for projects on “Innovation to promote sustainable mobility”. To use this service, traders and craftspeople in the city of Paris can register on-line on the website:www.vulepartages.fr

PSA Group today markets 5 electric vehicles: Peugeot i0n and Partner (commercial vehicle), Citroën E-Mehari, C-Zero and Berlingo (commercial vehicle). From 2019, 4 new electric vehicles will be available.