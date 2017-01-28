« OpenSynergy developing automotive safety hypervisor for ARM Cortex-R52 | Main | PSA Group makes electric commercial vehicles available for car sharing in Paris »

Print this post

Stanadyne and BYC form alliance to supply integrated diesel common rail fuel systems

28 January 2017

Stanadyne, a fuel injection systems developer based in Windsor, Connecticut, and BYC (ASIMCO Tianwei) a fuel injection systems developer based in Beijing, China, have formed of a strategic alliance to bring diesel common rail (DCR) fuel systems to the global market. Both companies, which specialize in elements of DCR fuel systems, will blend their respective expertise to create complete, co-branded fuel systems for engine makers.

Stanadyne will lead the pump design and advanced manufacturing practices for the alliance, while BYC will focus on injector design, electronic control units and systems integration.

BYC and Stanadyne possess complementary core competencies that will make it easier for engine makers in our target markets to adopt diesel common rail technology quickly. Bringing our organizations together enables us to jointly produce complete DCR systems that feature best-of-breed components and help customers meet the aggressive emission regulation requirements with purpose-built technology to handle harsh fuels. —David Galuska, Stanadyne CEO

The Stanadyne-BYC alliance will offer a comprehensive systems portfolio for a range of diesel engines up to 600 kW (804 hp). The alliance aims to provide DCR systems that are made specifically for customer needs.

Our alliance will specialize in working directly with engine makers to customize systems for their specific engine platforms. The design of the Stanadyne-BYC system features a flexible open architecture, which allows us to easily adapt and integrate a system to meet customer needs. —Daniel Liu, General Manager of BYC

With upcoming regulatory changes in China, demand is growing for China-domestic suppliers that can deliver DCR systems and integration services to meet new emission standards.