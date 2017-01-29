« PSA Group makes electric commercial vehicles available for car sharing in Paris | Main
Electric airplane sets ascent record with Siemens drive system
29 January 2017
An electric-drive Extra 330LE aerobatics plane recently set a world record in ascent in the category of “Electric aircraft weighing up to 1,000 kilograms. The pilot reached an altitude of 3,000 meters in only four minutes and 22 seconds, beating the previous record by one minute and 10 seconds. The airplane rose into the air at 11.5 meters per second.
The plane is equipped with a SP260D electric drive system from Siemens that has a continuous power output of 260 kW, continuous torque of 1,000 N·m, weighs only 50 kg, and thus offers an excellent power-to-weight ratio. (Earlier post.) Pilot Walter Extra broke the previous record set by the American pilot William M. Yates in 2013. The World Air Sports Federation—Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI)—recognized the record-breaking flight.
This is a milestone on the path to electrification in aviation. This enormous achievement was possible only with digital technologies that enabled us to push our drive train to its technological limits.
The Extra 330LE, which weights approximately 1,000 kilograms, serves as a test vehicle for the new drive. Its first public flight was in July 2016. (Earlier post.) For Siemens AG eAircraft, this record is proof of the performance of the SP260D drive system and its efficient integration into the airplane built by Extra Aircraft OEM.
The Extra 330LE two-seater will be the test aircraft for the coming years, when the goal will be to analyze and further develop how the individual components of its propulsion system work together. Siemens will also bring the technology to its electric flight collaboration agreement with Airbus, which the two companies signed in April 2016. (Earlier post.)
They want to prove the technical feasibility of hybrid electric drive systems for regional aircraft with up to 100 passengers by 2020. This will require power ratings of up to 10 MW.
The two partners plan to develop hybrid electric regional aircraft on the basis of the record-breaking motor.
We expect to see the first aircraft with up to 100 passengers and a range of approximately 1,000 kilometers by 2030—Frank Anton
Here is a bit more on the hoped for regional aircraft:
' The solution is the electrification of aviation. “Hybrid-electric drive systems drive propellers or ducted fans electrically and generate power with gas turbines that can be optimized for constant travel performance,” explains Anton. Additional battery power can be used for ascent.
This concept separates energy conversion from thrust generation, which yields new possibilities for aircraft development because the central energy conversion system and the distributed electrical thrust generation system can be optimized individually. The savings potential of such systems is enormous: Siemens experts expect that it will be possible to reduce fuel consumption and pollutant emissions by up to 50 percent.
Furthermore, electric aircraft are much quieter than conventional aircraft. This will benefit not only those who live near airports but also flight operators, because quiet drive systems may make it possible to offer evening and night flights that are now banned for noise reasons. This could significantly increase aircraft capacity utilization and therefore the profitability of business models.
https://www.siemens.com/innovation/en/home/pictures-of-the-future/mobility-and-motors/electromobility-electric-aircraft-maiden-flight.html
Posted by: Davemart | January 29, 2017 at 03:33 AM
Musk is also talking repeatedly about making battery powered supersonic aircrafts. He has some pretty interesting ideas. One is to make it a vertical takeoff vehicle because the power to weight ratio of an electric engine is much higher than possible in a jet engine. He also envisions making these aircraft fly higher than jet engines that has problems with going really high and supersonic at the same time. It is more efficient to do so with an electric engine. Musk has said that when we reach 400wh/kg and above supersonic electric aircrafts become practical with practical range of over 1000 miles. Another idea Musk has is to navigate the plane by gimble the electric engines and drop the conventional elevator and rudder. That can save weight. Also make it fully autonomous to save more weight. Musk imagines making a plane where about 75 to 80% of the weight will be the battery pack. For comparison in rockets the fuel tank is over 90%.
One link is this otherwise Google.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erjdYiwoYAo
Posted by: Change | January 29, 2017 at 06:07 AM
Gave it more thought. You can also save weight by dropping the windows and use ultra thin and light OLED screens instead. And you could make the vertical takeoff aircraft two-stage like a rocket. The first stage will take the aircraft 4 miles up to mark 1 in 3 minutes or so and them fall back and land vertically as well getting ready for a recharge and a new launch 1 hour later.
That first stage aircraft could be 90% battery pack and weight about 100 tons so it could have a 90 ton battery at 400wh/kg. So a 36,000 kwh battery. This stage will not have any wings attached. It will look like a first stage falcon rocket just with a propeller engine at the bottom. Most of the 36,000 kwh energy will be used at launch and when it falls back it will use a large parachute and the remaining power to make a vertical landing at the launch pad.
The second stage aircraft will look and fly more like a conventional aircraft. There is a link to a picture here.
https://www.google.dk/search?q=elon+musk+aircraft&tbm=isch&imgil=e0XJ5cK5uFfJTM%253A%253B8-AsU7cQ2_GyUM%253Bhttps%25253A%25252F%25252Fsocialunderground.com%25252F2015%25252F10%25252Felon-musk-aims-build-electric-plane%25252F&source=iu&pf=m&fir=e0XJ5cK5uFfJTM%253A%252C8-AsU7cQ2_GyUM%252C_&usg=__hckO2-tQDVJ70KXATQysysQBLWg%3D&biw=1764&bih=1169&dpr=1.75&ved=0ahUKEwjilqabyefRAhVFOpoKHSbxAjgQyjcIQg&ei=HP2NWOKYFMX06ASm4ovAAw#imgrc=e0XJ5cK5uFfJTM%3A
Posted by: Change | January 29, 2017 at 07:00 AM
Change. Learn something about Airfoils and Lift. Efficient commercial point 2 point transport does NOT employ Vertical takeoff, and never will unless you are a courier delivering a package several blocks across town to your sweat heart.
I feel like I am watching Saturday morning cartons with my kids.
Posted by: Dr. Strange Love | January 29, 2017 at 08:49 AM
This contraption wasted gobs of energy setting this record. There was probably a lot of "Him Hawing, Gaffawing and Back Slapping", then they got drunk at the local Pub.
Posted by: Dr. Strange Love | January 29, 2017 at 08:54 AM
