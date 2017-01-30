« GM and Honda to establish industry-first $85M joint fuel cell system manufacturing operation in Michigan | Main

Bosch collaborating with Eguana on Home Battery System

30 January 2017

Eguana Technologies, a provider of power conversion and control systems for distributed energy storage, and Bosch are collaborating on the Home Battery System (HBS) project. The Home Battery system and a summary of results to date will be on display at DistribuTECH in San Diego later this week.

This project demonstrates reduction of peak loads in the home using a utility-controlled storage system to lower demand from the utility and reduce the burden on the grid. The project is being completed in co-operation with the Bonneville Power Authority (BPA) and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The system is currently being validated under the supervision of NREL at its Energy Systems Integration Facility in Golden, CO.

Cybersecurity is a critical element of the Home Battery System. With the guidance and support of the cybersecurity experts at ESCRYPT, the Home Battery System employs Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) standards to ensure a compliant stack.

"We chose the Eguana AC Battery for this project due to the ease of integration with the Home Battery System and the ability to scale the amount of energy storage. These factors allow us to validate various scenarios regarding available on-demand power and on-site storage capacity. —Scott Averitt, technical expert - advanced R&D projects, Robert Bosch North America

Eguana Technologies along with its partners are committed to serving the residential and commercial energy storage market. Distributed residential storage that can be aggregated through demand response by the utility has the potential to significantly increase the penetration of distributed renewable energy. This is not only beneficial for consumers but also improves reliability and efficiency of power generation and distribution. Peak load reduction provides a direct financial benefit for utilities by avoiding or deferring the cost of constructing new power plants.

Eguana also recently expanded its energy storage partnership with LG Chem. Development has begun to optimize integration and delivery of LG Chem’s new JH3 battery cell technology for stationary storage systems as part of Eguana’s AC Battery portfolio.

Since the product was first announced, the US Residential AC Battery, based on LG Chem’s JH2 cell technology, has been certified to meet US national standards and passed internal testing at both Eguana and LG Chem. Deployments in the Hawaii and California markets have taken place in both homeowner and utility applications.

Eguana will also expand its AC Battery product line to introduce a 15kVA/37kWh commercial energy storage product based on the JH3 cell in the same standalone module format in the second quarter 2017.