Uber, Lyft respond to Trump ban on entry to US from targeted countries

30 January 2017

Last Friday, President Trump signed an executive order suspending “immigrant and nonimmigrant entry” into the US from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen for 90 days, with the potential for adding further countries of origin to the list of proscribed. Ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, both of which have drivers affected by the order, responded quickly with actions to stand against the order and to support their respective driver communities.

Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick noted in an email sent to Uber employees that Uber drivers who are citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen and live in the US but have left the country, will not be able to return for 90 days. Uber will:

Provide 24/7 legal support for drivers who are trying to get back into the country.

Have lawyers and immigration experts will be on call 24/7 to help.

Compensate drivers for their lost earnings. This will help them support their families and put food on the table while they are banned from the US.

Urge the government to reinstate the right of US residents to travel—whatever their country of origin—immediately.

Create a $3 million legal defense fund to help drivers with immigration and translation services.

Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green said that the order is “ antithetical to both Lyft’s and our nation’s core values.” Lyft is donating $1 million over the next four years to the ACLU.