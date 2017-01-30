« Report: Nissan to unveil new e-Power Juke concept at Tokyo show; 2nd application of new series-hybrid powertrain | Main | NSK demonstrates transmission-equipped wheel hub motor »

Sales of Neste MY Renewable Diesel expands to Neste Truck stations for heavy vehicles in Finland

30 January 2017

The distribution of Neste MY Renewable Diesel, produced entirely from waste and residues, has expanded to the Neste Truck network for heavy vehicles in Finland. The product enables up to 90% lower greenhouse gas emissions throughout the life cycle of the fuel compared to conventional fossil diesel.

At the beginning of the year, we launched Neste MY Renewable Diesel at stations for light vehicles, and now we are expanding the product to the Neste Truck network. Our corporate customers who use heavy vehicles have long looked for a fully renewable fuel, and it is great that we are able to meet these expectations. —Panu Kopra, Executive Vice President of Oil Retail at Neste

In terms of all of its properties, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is better than or at least as good as the world’s leading fossil diesels, and more environmentally sound. Its properties ensure a clean combustion and reduce engine noise and local emissions. In addition, the changing temperatures in Finland have also been taken into account in the product, and motorists do not need to worry about any engine failures, even in extremely cold conditions.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available from the six Neste Truck stations in January 2017; this will expand in stages to four more.