Report: Nissan to unveil new e-Power Juke concept at Tokyo show; 2nd application of new series-hybrid powertrain
30 January 2017
Car and Driver reports that Nissan will unveil a Juke e-Power concept at the Tokyo auto show this fall. In November 2016, Nissan introduced the new series-hybrid e-Power drive system in the Note. Although e-Power borrows technology from the LEAF, unlike the all-battery-electric powertrain of the LEAF, e-POWER adds a small gasoline engine to charge the high-output battery when necessary, eliminating the need for an external charger while offering the same high output. (Earlier post.)
The non-plug-in e-POWER system features full electric-motor drive with the EM57 traction motor from the LEAF, which delivers a maximum 254 N·m. The power from a high-output battery is delivered to the e-POWER’s compact powertrain comprising a gasoline engine, power generator, inverter, and a motor.
The engine is the 1.2-liter, three-cylinder HR12DE. In general a three-cylinder engine tends to be louder and with more vibration than a four-cylinder engine. Nissan uses an outer balancer to reduce vibration and noise, achieving quietness equivalent to that of a four-cylinder engine.
|Market and technology basics of the e-Power system from the premiere of the Note e-Power at Nissan headquarters in Japan, November 2016.
If this isn't cheaper than a prius why is Nissan wasting their time?
Posted by: philmcneal | January 30, 2017 at 08:12 AM
It appears that it is in Japan. A recent review can be found in http://autoc-one.jp/nissan/note/whichone-3002463/0002.html (Japanese). From the article, JC 08 mode fuel consumption for the Nissan is 37.2 km / L which is the same as Prius (called an Aqua in Japan). The price of the Nissan e-POWER · X is 1,959,120 yen. Aqua S is 1,991,635 yen, almost the same. The article declared the Nissan Note e-Power the overall winner.
Posted by: gryf | January 30, 2017 at 09:19 AM
Im so glad, Im glad, im glad.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKSF38JMqXc
Posted by: gorr | January 30, 2017 at 09:41 AM
