Report: Nissan to unveil new e-Power Juke concept at Tokyo show; 2nd application of new series-hybrid powertrain

30 January 2017

Car and Driver reports that Nissan will unveil a Juke e-Power concept at the Tokyo auto show this fall. In November 2016, Nissan introduced the new series-hybrid e-Power drive system in the Note. Although e-Power borrows technology from the LEAF, unlike the all-battery-electric powertrain of the LEAF, e-POWER adds a small gasoline engine to charge the high-output battery when necessary, eliminating the need for an external charger while offering the same high output. (Earlier post.)

The non-plug-in e-POWER system features full electric-motor drive with the EM57 traction motor from the LEAF, which delivers a maximum 254 N·m. The power from a high-output battery is delivered to the e-POWER’s compact powertrain comprising a gasoline engine, power generator, inverter, and a motor.

The engine is the 1.2-liter, three-cylinder HR12DE. In general a three-cylinder engine tends to be louder and with more vibration than a four-cylinder engine. Nissan uses an outer balancer to reduce vibration and noise, achieving quietness equivalent to that of a four-cylinder engine.