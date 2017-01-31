« Chinese battery company takes 22% stake in Valmet Automotive; strategic partnership for EVs | Main
Daimler and Uber parter on autonomous vehicles
31 January 2017
Daimler and Uber announced an agreement on their intent to cooperate on the supply and operation of self-driving vehicles. Under the terms of the cooperation Daimler plans to introduce self-driving vehicles on Uber’s global ridesharing network in the coming years. Daimler is the first auto company to join with Uber as it opens up its platform for manufacturers to introduce their own self-driving cars.
This agreement, another step into the future of shared and autonomous driving, is an element of Daimler’s new corporate strategy entitled CASE—which stands for “Connected”, “Autonomous”, “Shared & Services” and “Electric” (earlier post).
Uber has assembled a strong self-driving engineering group with its Advanced Technology Group, which is testing self-driving vehicles on the road in the US. Uber’s Otto division is also working on self-driving trucks. Uber also has valuable experience that comes from running a ridesharing and delivery network across 74 countries.
Each company will benefit from the other’s industry-leading capabilities in research and development of autonomous driving and network operations.
As the inventor of the automobile, Daimler aims to be a leader in autonomous driving—one of the most fascinating aspects of reinventing mobility. Mobility service providers offer an ideal platform for autonomous driving technology and Uber is a leading mobility platform company. The real revolution in future mobility lies in intelligently linking the four major trends we call CASE: connectivity, autonomous driving, sharing and electric mobility. And we will certainly be the driver of these changes.— Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars
