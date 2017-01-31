« Chinese battery company takes 22% stake in Valmet Automotive; strategic partnership for EVs | Main

Daimler and Uber parter on autonomous vehicles

31 January 2017

Daimler and Uber announced an agreement on their intent to cooperate on the supply and operation of self-driving vehicles. Under the terms of the cooperation Daimler plans to introduce self-driving vehicles on Uber’s global ridesharing network in the coming years. Daimler is the first auto company to join with Uber as it opens up its platform for manufacturers to introduce their own self-driving cars.

This agreement, another step into the future of shared and autonomous driving, is an element of Daimler’s new corporate strategy entitled CASE—which stands for “Connected”, “Autonomous”, “Shared & Services” and “Electric” (earlier post).

Uber has assembled a strong self-driving engineering group with its Advanced Technology Group, which is testing self-driving vehicles on the road in the US. Uber’s Otto division is also working on self-driving trucks. Uber also has valuable experience that comes from running a ridesharing and delivery network across 74 countries.

Each company will benefit from the other’s industry-leading capabilities in research and development of autonomous driving and network operations.