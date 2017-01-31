« EPFL cooperative maneuvering control algorithm for integrating automated vehicles with legacy traffic; dynamic platooning | Main | Toyota begins using fuel cell forklifts at Motomachi plant »

Konrad Technologies and SET collaborate on custom testing for Advanced Assistance Systems (ADAS); sensor fusion and Hardware in the Loop (HiL)

31 January 2017

Konrad Technologies GmbH, a specialist on sensor fusion for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and SET GmbH, a specialist on Hardware in the Loop (HiL) testing, are joining their knowledge and skills to develop custom testing systems in the area of driver assistance systems.

The agreement provides for a collaboration between the two long-time, award-winning National Instruments Alliance partners both on technical as well as strategic activities. Both companies are successful system providers for innovative testing solutions in the automotive industry – from the initial idea all the way to end-of-line (EOL) tests. The focus is increasingly on National Instruments products, which are extended with their own products and solutions to enable high-performing and high-precision system solutions. Based on the in-depth experience of both companies, the focus of solution design is on considering the Total Cost of Test (TCoT), which allows a significant reduction thereof through suitable standardization efforts.

:To test modern ADAS sensors efficiently, Konrad Technologies has developed target simulators for camera, radar, and LiDAR sensors, which have been successfully used in the field by clients in the past years. The software for radar target simulation by Konrad Technologies offers the opportunity to simulate typical driving scenarios in a laboratory environment. This allows a controllable and reproducible testing framework, which is a prerequisite for an objective and independent performance analysis of the sensor system. Based on the National Instruments VST, a Vector Signal Transceiver, Konrad developed an editor that allows the user to create complex scenarios that can be automatically reproduced.

With the aid of Hardware in the Loop (HiL), individual parts of an integrated system can be simulated and tested in a virtual environment in real time. SET GmbH has specialized on HiL for a number of years and was thus named the Hardware in the Loop Specialty Partner by National Instruments. HiL simulation allows for an efficient assessment of systems while reducing testing time and costs and increasing reliability by replacing complex, real tests.

In regard to ADAS sensor fusion, the complexity lies in integrating target simulators, classic analogue, and digital signals possibly including signal conditioning, control and evaluation of vehicle busses CAN and FlexRay, as well as the consideration of a car model. The HiL environment guarantees the parallel execution of all individual components in real time.