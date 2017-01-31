« Bloomberg Intelligence: US border tax could boost gasoline prices average $0.30/gallon | Main | Chinese battery company takes 22% stake in Valmet Automotive; strategic partnership for EVs »

Volvo Buses has sold 3,000 electrified buses worldwide

31 January 2017

Volvo Buses has sold 3,000 hybrid, electric hybrid and electric buses to customers in 22 countries in Europe, South America, Asia and Australia. In 2016 alone, Volvo sold 533 electrified buses.

Following the introduction of Volvo Buses’ first hybrid buses in 2010, sales have increased steadily at the same time as the product range has undergone continuous development and expansion. Today Volvo offers comprehensive system solutions for electrified public transport with hybrid buses, electric hybrids, and all-electric buses. The hybrid models are available in conventional 12-meter configuration, as articulated models, and as double deckers.

The largest single market for Volvo’s hybrid buses thus far is the UK, which accounts for almost half (1,425) of the total of 3,000 sales. Other major markets are Colombia (468), Sweden (196), Spain (137), Germany (135), Switzerland (129) and Norway (109). Over the past two years, demand for Volvo hybrid buses has also increased in eastern Europe, with a healthy sales trend in Estonia (44) and Poland (48).

Volvo’s range of electrified buses: