2018 Ford F-150 features new engine line-up, with all-new 3L diesel; start-stop standard; more ADAS

8 January 2017

Three years after first introducing the high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy-bodied Ford F-150, Ford is presenting the new 2018 F-150. The best-selling pick-up features new front and rear styling, advanced driver assistance technologies—including available Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection—and improved engines. The new engines include an all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel and enhanced V6 and V8 gasoline engines.

Ford is previewing the new truck on Sunday during the FOX NFL Wildcard Pregame Show and will reveal it on Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The new F-150 introduces an all-new, standard 3.3-liter V6 engine, with direct-injection for increased efficiency. The 3.3-liter V6 is expected to offer the same 282 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque as the previous model’s standard 3.5-liter V6.

An all-new second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine features advanced dual port and direct injection technology, reduced internal friction and improved robustness—all for improved levels of output, efficiency, quality and durability. Like the 3.5-liter EcoBoost, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost will be paired to the segment-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission for 2018.

The 5.0-liter V8 also sees improvements in 2018, as the naturally aspirated engine features significant upgrades for increased power and torque. It’s also paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission for the first time.

The 2018 F-150 also adds an available all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel engine, designed, engineered and tested in-house and paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s the first diesel engine offered for F-150.

In addition to the segment-first 10-speed automatic, the Ford F-150 is now the first full-size pickup truck to add automatic start/stop as standard equipment across all models and engines.

The new enhanced segment-first available adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality allows drivers to set a cruising speed. They then use radar and camera technology to monitor traffic ahead to maintain a set distance between vehicles—even following a vehicle down to a complete stop.

New, segment-first available Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection helps the driver avoid or mitigate collisions with vehicles and pedestrians.

With a new available embedded 4G LTE modem for a Wi-Fi hot spot, customers can connect up to 10 mobile devices at one time, virtually anywhere.

These technologies join existing segment-exclusive driver assist and convenience features that include:

Available SYNC and SYNC 3 with FordPass enables compatibility of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – plus mobility services to help customers move more efficiently

Available 360-degree camera technology helps improve driver confidence when parking and can help reduce stress when connecting a trailer—allowing customers to see more so they can focus on specific tasks such as lining up a hitch.

Available lane-keeping system is designed to help reduce unintentional drifting of the vehicle outside the intended lane.

Available Blind Spot Information System with trailer tow technology is optimized for F-150 to include the length of a trailer up to 33 feet; BLIS® uses radar sensors in the taillamps to monitor areas that may not be visible to the driver.

The new 2018 F-150 goes on sale this fall. It will be built at Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri.