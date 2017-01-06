« Honda introduces “Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem” at CES 2017; Honda Riding Assist, NeuV concept w/ AI emotion engine | Main | Hyundai “Mobility Vision” concept for integration of car and home; Health + Mobility Cockpit »

China-based GAC to debut new SUV, hybrid crossover and EV at Detroit show; planning NA market entry in 2018

6 January 2017

At the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) next week, China-based GAC Motor will unveil three new vehicles: a new SUV, a hybrid crossover concept car, and an elecric vehicle developed internally.

GAC is the only Chinese automaker to exhibit at the 2017 NAIAS and is also the first Chinese automaker to present on the main show floor.

GAC Motor made its world premiere at the 2015 NAIAS with the debut of the now best-selling GS4.

GAC Motor has achieved more than 80% average compound annual growth rate for six consecutive years. The company has sold 370,000 vehicles in 2016, a 97% year-on-year increase that makes the company the fastest growing auto brand in China while establishing sales and services networks in 14 countries as the company expands further in the international market, including the recent mega launch events of GS4 in Bahrain and Nigeria and tripling the number of cars sold in Bahrain a year after entering the market as the best-selling Chinese auto brand in the country.

In addition to the major new vehicle launch at the NAIAS, GAC Motor is also planning to release its vehicles in the North American market in 2018 after the market survey, obtaining certification and regulation and communicating with potential dealers.