ATR and Sweden’s BRA perform first ATR biofuel flight with 45% blend

1 February 2017

An ATR 72-600 turboprop of the Swedish carrier BRA (former Braathens Regional) took off from Stockholm-Bromma to Umeå fueled with a 45% biofuel blend, marking the first biofuel-powered flight of an ATR aircraft.

Several research and development initiatives are currently underway in Sweden to produce biofuels from different types of wood. In Sweden, forests cover more than 50% of the country, and grow at a rate of 120 million cubic meters annually. Making domestic air traffic in Sweden completely fossil-free would require less than 2% of the total annual forest growth.

Thanks to its lighter structure, optimized speed and engines designed for short routes, ATR aircraft already demonstrate the best environmental performance in its segment. ATR encourages the use of alternative fuels and offers support to customers and local governments in developing a comprehensive business plan, from fuel selection to routing, certification and availability for seamless airline operations.

Sweden is currently debating a new tax on aviation. It will have a minimal impact on emissions, and will unfortunately slow down the pace in which we can continue to make aviation more sustainable. The ATR 72-600, especially if powered by biofuel, is the optimal transportation on many of our routes and features the highest standards of environmental care. —Christian Clemens, Chief Executive Officer of BRA

BRA provides an essential air service to link its main hub of Stockholm-Bromma to twelve Swedish regions. The ATRs of BRA provide a performance advantage in months with adverse weather conditions. The airline has already started replacing their Saab 2000s with modern ATR 72-600s, recognized as the most fuel-efficient aircraft on the regional market.