ClearMotion raises $100M to commercialize digital chassis

1 February 2017

MIT spin-out ClearMotion, Inc., an automotive technology company developing a “digital chassis”, announced a $100-million Series C preferred stock financing led by clients advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with participation from New Enterprise Associates (NEA); Qualcomm Ventures; World Innovation Lab (WiL); and Eileses Capital. This round brings the company’s total investment to date to over $130 million.

ClearMotion’s digital chassis technology replaces traditional automotive shock absorbers with software-controlled actuators, allowing cars to interpret and react to road conditions in real time. The system combines an unmatched level of comfort with the response and agility of a sports car.

ClearMotion’s actuator technology pushes and pulls the wheels at high speed, delivering a calm and relaxing ride experience in what otherwise may be disturbing conditions. Proprietary software algorithms have enabled the commercial viability of the system while maintaining significant gains in performance.