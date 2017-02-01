« Total and shipping group CMA CGM sign MoU for multifuel solutions; low-sulfur fuel oil and LNG | Main | UK government awards ULEMCo £1.3M for hydrogen dual-fuel trials »
ClearMotion raises $100M to commercialize digital chassis
1 February 2017
MIT spin-out ClearMotion, Inc., an automotive technology company developing a “digital chassis”, announced a $100-million Series C preferred stock financing led by clients advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with participation from New Enterprise Associates (NEA); Qualcomm Ventures; World Innovation Lab (WiL); and Eileses Capital. This round brings the company’s total investment to date to over $130 million.
ClearMotion’s digital chassis technology replaces traditional automotive shock absorbers with software-controlled actuators, allowing cars to interpret and react to road conditions in real time. The system combines an unmatched level of comfort with the response and agility of a sports car.
ClearMotion’s actuator technology pushes and pulls the wheels at high speed, delivering a calm and relaxing ride experience in what otherwise may be disturbing conditions. Proprietary software algorithms have enabled the commercial viability of the system while maintaining significant gains in performance.
Innovation in the car business is ramping dramatically, and we see an opportunity to make our mark upon it. Self-driving functionality mandates a future in which cars afford not just driving pleasure, but the utility of a mobile office. We are focused about the quality of time in autos and how we transform it by digitizing our relationship to the road, allowing software to control the dynamics of the car. We are excited to work with leading automakers and Tier-1 suppliers in making this a reality.—Shakeel Avadhany, CEO and co-founder of ClearMotion
