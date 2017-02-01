« ATR and Sweden’s BRA perform first ATR biofuel flight with 45% blend | Main

Total and shipping group CMA CGM sign MoU for multifuel solutions; low-sulfur fuel oil and LNG

1 February 2017

Total, the world’s fourth-ranked international oil and gas company, and CMA CGM, a leading worldwide shipping group, have signed a three-year memorandum of understanding to supply a range of multifuel solutions. The two partners will be combining their expertise to prepare for stricter fuel regulations in the shipping industry and further reduce the sector’s footprint by developing solutions that make container ships ever more environmentally-friendly.

Total will support CMA CGM by becoming its multifuel supplier, providing a range of solutions:

Fuel oil with a sulfur content of 0.5%.

Fuel oil with a sulfur content of 3.5% for ships equipped with exhaust gas cleaning systems, or scrubbers, which reduce the polluting emissions before they are released into the atmosphere.

LNG, which offers numerous advantages from an environmental standpoint, including the reduction of CO 2 emissions, the elimination of sulfur oxide (SO x ) emissions, drastic decrease of nitrogen oxides (NO x ) and particulate matters.

The new regulations require both marine fuel suppliers and shipping industry stakeholders to adapt quickly. That is why we are working hand in hand with CMA CGM, a long-standing partner. —Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total

Total has renamed its specialized affiliate Total Marine Fuels to Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions. The new organization intends in particular to become a leading player in the LNG bunker market. Total is also very active in marine lubricants, which it markets under the Lubmarine brand.

CMA CGM, founded and led by Jacques R. Saadé, is a leading worldwide shipping company. Its 536 vessels call at more than 420 ports in the world. In 2015, they carried 18 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). CMA CGM has grown continuously and has been constantly innovating to offer its clients new sea, land and logistics solutions. With a presence in 160 countries, through its 600-agency network, CMA CGM employs 29,000 employees worldwide, including 2,400 in its headquarters in Marseille.