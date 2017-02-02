« Nissan e-NV200 was Europe’s best-selling electric van in 2016; sales up 7% | Main | New CE-CERT report finds Cummins Wesport ISL G near-zero gas engine performs with lower NOx than EPA certification standard over range of cycles »

McLaren introducing new generation Proactive Chassis Control with upcoming new Super Series

2 February 2017

The second-generation McLaren Super Series, which will make its public debut at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show, will have the widest breadth of dynamic ability of any McLaren and set new standards for Super Series’ cornering performance, driver enjoyment and ride comfort. An advanced new generation of McLaren’s multi-mode, Proactive Chassis Control iskey to the elevated dynamic performance of the new McLaren supercar.

Drivers can select Comfort, Sport, or Track mode according to personal preference and Proactive Chassis Control II will deliver the optimal balance of cornering grip, dynamic response, and comfort to best suit the individual mode and the driving conditions.

Proactive Chassis Control II uses multiple sensors—12 more than on previous Super Series models, including an accelerometer on each wheel hub—to ‘read’ inputs from the road and measure tire contact patch. The information is analyzed in milliseconds by the ‘Optimal Controller’ algorithm at the core of the system and suspension damping immediately optimized accordingly.

An additional new feature, McLaren Variable Drift Control, will provide even greater involvement for a driver who wants to fully explore the dynamic ability of the second-generation Super Series, allowing the level of Electronic Stability Control intensity to be varied with the swipe of a finger across a control displayed on the central infotainment screen.

Full details of the second-generation McLaren Super Series, including pricing, will be confirmed in March.