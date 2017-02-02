« UK government awards ULEMCo £1.3M for hydrogen dual-fuel trials | Main | McLaren introducing new generation Proactive Chassis Control with upcoming new Super Series »
Nissan e-NV200 was Europe’s best-selling electric van in 2016; sales up 7%
2 February 2017
The Nissan e-NV200 was Europe’s best-selling electric van in 2016. The award-winning all-electric van ranked number one in 17 countries across Europe, ahead of its competitors in the category.
The UK proved to be the top market in Europe for Nissan e-NV200, followed closely by Norway and then France. Overall Nissan e-NV200 sales were up 7% in 2016 compared to the previous year with 4,319 units registered.
The Nissan e-NV200 combines the best of Nissan’s NV200 van with zero-emission technology from the Nissan LEAF. Available in both commercial van and fully trimmed Combi / Evalia passenger variants, the e-NV200 line-up offers a variety of options to suit every requirement; including a panel van, five-seat and seven-seat option and a driving range of up to 170 km (106 miles) on a single charge.
February 2, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (2)
Very short range vehicle and even less in cold weather? I'll wait for much better batteries or improved lower cost FCEVs + enough H2 stations.
Posted by: HarveyD | February 02, 2017 at 08:02 AM
106 miles tells me that you need to charge at about 80 miles for certain or risk problems. Actually that is very good for starters. Most jobs can be completed with that range in mind. Just need to keep a gas vehicle on standby for those busier days. I do that with my business now. My son drives my pick up truck while I drive my electric car in my line of work. I have not had to charge to get the days work done.
Posted by: Jeffgreen54 | February 02, 2017 at 03:30 PM
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
Posted by: |
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.