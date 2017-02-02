« UK government awards ULEMCo £1.3M for hydrogen dual-fuel trials | Main | McLaren introducing new generation Proactive Chassis Control with upcoming new Super Series »

Nissan e-NV200 was Europe’s best-selling electric van in 2016; sales up 7%

2 February 2017

The Nissan e-NV200 was Europe’s best-selling electric van in 2016. The award-winning all-electric van ranked number one in 17 countries across Europe, ahead of its competitors in the category.

The UK proved to be the top market in Europe for Nissan e-NV200, followed closely by Norway and then France. Overall Nissan e-NV200 sales were up 7% in 2016 compared to the previous year with 4,319 units registered.

The Nissan e-NV200 combines the best of Nissan’s NV200 van with zero-emission technology from the Nissan LEAF. Available in both commercial van and fully trimmed Combi / Evalia passenger variants, the e-NV200 line-up offers a variety of options to suit every requirement; including a panel van, five-seat and seven-seat option and a driving range of up to 170 km (106 miles) on a single charge.