Schaeffler and Factory Berlin enter cooperation agreement

2 February 2017

Schaeffler and the Factory Berlin startup campus have signed a cooperation agreement for an “innovation hub.” It is intended to offer automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler a professional environment and ideal resources for its digitalization and innovation initiatives.

For its partners, Factory Berlin is a platform used for networking and cooperation. Corporations and medium-size companies can come here to get support for the transformation and digitalization of their business models. As a partner, Schaeffler provides its experience from being a global technology company while also benefiting from the expertise of the participating startups.

Factory Berlin is an ideal place for sharing information with young companies and digital talents across industry borders and shaping the future of mobility together. It is an inspiring environment with a startup spirit where we can continuously drive our digitalization and innovation topics. —Professor Tim Hosenfeldt, Senior Vice President Corporate Innovation at Schaeffler

Digitalization is one of the core focal points of Schaeffler’s “Mobility for tomorrow” strategy. In Schaeffler’s case, the digital ecosystem includes the cooperation of suppliers, partners, customers, universities, research institutions and innovative startups. The focus here is on creating new digital services for customers.

As a startup campus, Factory Berlin brings together startups and well-established technology companies, spread out over 16,000 square meters of office space. Online music platform SoundCloud and American mobility platform Uber have offices on the campus. Besides the big names, there are also small companies that work at the Factory.