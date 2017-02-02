« Berkeley Lab high-resolution imaging reveals new understanding of LMNO cathode particles | Main | New hybrid electric ferry launches in Taiwan with Visedo electric propulsion system »

Print this post

UQM partners with Meritor for full e-axle systems for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; prototypes later this year

2 February 2017

UQM Technologies has signed a development agreement with Meritor. The development program is expected to last for two-and-one-half years. The alliance will develop full electric axle systems to address the increasing commercial vehicle market demand requirements for improved fuel economy and reduced emissions through much higher levels of vehicle electrification.

Meritor’s mechanical drivetrain components will be combined with UQM’s motor and inverter technology and hardware to create the Meritor and UQM Electric Axle System (MUQM Electric Axles) for the medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle markets. The companies anticipate that prototypes will be ready by early fall of 2017.

The benefits of the system are expected to allow customers in the medium- and heavy-duty EV commercial markets to improve on component packaging requirements, realize cost savings from integration, and increased vehicle performance.

We are excited to align ourselves with Meritor to address the commercial market from a new vantage point. This allows UQM to focus on design and development and in turn approach the market as a Tier 2 supplier with a proven Tier 1 OEM. We believe this relationship gives Meritor the opportunity to become a leading supplier of E-axles using UQM’s technology allowing customers to benefit from integrated solutions that drive cost savings in the long term. —Joe Mitchell, President and CEO of UQM

Meritor is the world’s largest independent manufacturer of commercial truck axles for a broad range of vehicle applications. In North America, Meritor supplies drivetrain systems and components including axles, drivelines, braking and suspension systems for medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

Meritor currently offers front drive, single rear drive, tandem rear drive and tridem rear drive axles in addition to brakes, drivelines and other components.