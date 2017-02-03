« New ORNL protocol reduces Li-ion battery formation time 6x or more without affecting battery performance | Main

Symbio uses Borit metal bipolar plates in its commercial fuel cell range extender

3 February 2017

Belgium-based Borit is the supplier-of-choice for metal bipolar plates in the successful range extender fuel cell systems of the French market leader Symbio. (Earlier post.) The production of metal bipolar plates—a key component in fuel cells—is challenging, requiring subtle structures, tight tolerances, precise and gas tight laser welding of very thin metal sheets, and strict quality control in a cost-efficient way at advantageous prices.

The performance and power density of fuel cells—particularly important in vehicles—strongly depends on the capabilities of the bipolar plate manufacturer. Borit’s production is based on its proprietary forming technology Hydrogate, which enables fast development from prototyping to volume production.



Borit bi-polar plate. Click to enlarge.

Hydroforming shapes metals (sheet or tube) such as steel, stainless steel and aluminum using highly pressurized fluid in die molding. Sheet hydroforming uses one die and a sheet of metal; the blank sheet is driven into the die by high pressure water on one side of the sheet.

Hydrogate advances classical hydroforming to a continuous process via a novel press concept. Utilizing hydrostatic pressure, Hydrogate offers a strong alternative to the traditional forming processes such as a deep drawing by producing challenging geometries with low residual stress resulting in very flat plates.

As a single step process, working from coil, Hydrogate offers repeatable quality, attractive turnaround times, low tooling costs and high productivity.