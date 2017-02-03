« Hexcel makes $10M 2nd round investment in 3D printing company Oxford Performance Materials | Main

Singapore MPA, DNV GL expand R&D partnership to include autonomous systems and intelligent shipping

3 February 2017

DNV GL and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) renewed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote research and development (R&D) and innovation in the maritime industry. Given the growing need to create safer and more efficient solutions for the maritime industry, this renewed MOU will have an expanded scope to include the R&D of intelligent shipping systems.

The MOU aims to promote maritime R&D in the following areas:

Intelligent shipping systems such as autonomous vessels and drones for maritime purposes, or the use of data analytics to create robust and optimal shipping solutions. These systems will help to enhance safety and sustainability of shipping and port activities.

Green Ports – an examination of the potential environmental gains to be made through the use of energy saving and emission reduction technology in ports, in terms of infrastructure, processes and harborcraft.

Marine environment and resources; projects which are designed to cut emissions and boost fuel efficiency, through improvements in operational maintenance, and also research into LNG as an alternative fuel.

Organization of maritime-related thought leadership forums to promote Green Shipping, Green Port and Green Technology within the Singapore maritime community.

The new MOU also extends the duration of collaboration for another three years.