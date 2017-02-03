« The Oil War Is Only Just Getting Started | Main | Nissan to introduce diesel 4WD off-road project van at Chicago show »

Ride-sharer Grab to invest $700M in “Grab 4 Indonesia” 2020 master plan

3 February 2017

Grab, the leading ride-hailing platform in Southeast Asia, launched its “Grab 4 Indonesia” 2020 master plan, endorsed by Badan Koordinasi Penanaman Modal (BKPM), the Government of Indonesia’s Investment Coordinating Board. Under the plan, Grab will invest US$700 million in Indonesia over the next four years to support Indonesia’s goal of becoming Southeast Asia’s largest digital economy by 2020.

“Grab 4 Indonesia” covers a range of programs that aim to provide all Indonesians an opportunity to move into the digital economy, including opening a Grab R&D center in Jakarta to develop technology innovations for the Indonesian market; launching a social impact fund to invest in companies focused on deepening financial inclusion; and increasing access to mobile payments and financing opportunities across the country.

The “Grab 4 Indonesia” 2020 master plan follows a strong year of growth in Indonesia for Grab, with its GrabCar and GrabBike businesses each growing more than 600% over the course of 2016. Following its 2016 expansion to several new cities, Grab now brings the convenience and affordability of its multi-modal services to more cities in Indonesia than any of its competitors, including Jakarta, Bali, Bandung, Padang, Makassar, Medan, Surabaya and Yogyakarta. In addition, Grab continues to see highly active user engagement and stickiness across its multi-service platform, with one in three of Grab’s Indonesian passengers using more than one Grab service.

Grab’s driver partners were a key pillar of the company’s robust growth. Grab drivers earn 40-70% more per hour than the average transport or delivery driver in Indonesia, and Grab has generated more than US$260 million of income for its driver partners in Indonesia.

Grab’s master plan for Indonesia has three major pillars:

Create new information technology jobs and upskill Indonesia’s human capital. Grab will open an R&D center in Jakarta and target hiring 150 engineers over the next two years. The R&D centre will focus on developing innovations specific to Indonesia by building on the success of Grab’s existing localized solutions, including algorithms to address new road regulations in Jakarta and GrabHitch (Nebeng), a “bike-pooling” service that caters to nearly 1.4 million commuters in greater Jakarta. To equip Indonesian engineers with globally competitive skills, Grab will provide training opportunities at its R&D centers in Singapore, Beijing and Seattle. Fresh graduates with curious minds and a passion to improve lives in Indonesia are welcome to apply, and Grab will select potential engineers through on-campus interviews and partnerships with leading state and engineering universities.

Invest in technopreneurship for social good. Grab will start the “Grab 4 Indonesia” social impact investment fund to finance companies focused on deepening financial inclusion across all cities and income levels in Indonesia. Grab will invest up to US$100 million in startups or aspiring technopreneurs to grow the next wave of Indonesian companies with social aspirations to bring more Indonesians into the digital economy. The fund will focus on the mobile and financial services industries, with a particular emphasis on serving smaller cities and communities who have yet to benefit from the digital economy. The “Grab 4 Indonesia” social impact investment fund will help selected startups accelerate their products to market with both capital investment and technical assistance from Grab. In support of the “1,000 Digital Startups National Movement” initiated by the Government of Indonesia, Grab will also organize a series of entrepreneurship programs in collaboration with selected partners including educational institutions and entrepreneurship organisations. This will include seminars for aspiring technopreneurs and mentorship from Grab executives on developing sustainable business plans with social purpose.

Expand access to mobile payments and financing opportunities. Grab will continue to launch and enhance mobile services to increase Indonesians’ access to mobile payments and financing opportunities. Grab will expand its mobile payment solutions in Indonesia through GrabPay Credits, its cashless stored value option, and existing partnerships with Mandiri and their e-Cash solution, while also continuing to develop a shared e-money payments platform with Lippo Group and Nobu Bank to enable all Indonesians to use Grab to pay for services and goods at Lippo’s retail partners. In addition, Grab will provide its driver partners with access to more financing opportunities to purchase their own smartphones and automotive vehicles, giving them the opportunity to build sustainable livelihoods and become micro-entrepreneurs. Grab will continue to work with its banking partners, including Nobu Bank, to extend financing opportunities to all Indonesian consumers.

Indonesia is Grab’s largest market in Southeast Asia. Grab will continue to expand to more cities in Indonesia, grow its transport services, and invest in GrabPay as a mobile payments platform. Since its launch in 2012, Grab has evolved from a simple app for booking a taxi into the largest ground transportation app in Southeast Asia. To date, the company has more than 630,000 drivers and 33 million downloads across the region.