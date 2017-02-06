« Study suggests GTL-naphtha-gasoline-ethanol blends can function as well as gasoline with lower emissions | Main | Volkswagen to build first production MEB electric vehicle at Zwickau in 2019 »

Toyota and Suzuki conclude memorandum toward business partnership; environment and safety, IT and mutual supply of products and components

6 February 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki) have concluded a memorandum on beginning concrete examinations for business partnership. Toyota and Suzuki have agreed to start exploring ideas directed toward business partnership on 12 October 2016. Since then, the companies, have shared with each other their challenges and have been discussing areas of collaboration in a manner that ensures fair and free competition.

The companies agreed today to begin concrete examinations toward the realization of business partnership in areas including environmental technologies, safety technologies, information technologies, and mutual supply of products and components.

Toyota and Suzuki have agreed to work toward the early realization of business partnership. To that end, the two companies will immediately establish an implementation framework aimed at bringing to realization the points agreed upon.