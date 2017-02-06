« Volvo receives order for 8 all-electric buses in UK; OppCharge opportunity charging | Main | Clariant, Mercedes-Benz, Haltermann Carless report successful fleet test of E20 cellulosic ethanol blend »

First product at ENVIA Energy’s small-scale GTL plant in Oklahoma City; Velocys technology

6 February 2017

The first Fischer-Tropsch product has been successfully produced at ENVIA Energy’s GTL plant in Oklahoma City. The ENVIA plant uses Velocys technology for small-scale GTL.

These products are fractionated on site to produce premium wax, diesel and naphtha. The fuels produced at the plant are expected to qualify under the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) and generate tradeable credits in the form of Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs).

The operations team will now focus on ramping up production to full capacity and preparing for the performance test run on the plant.