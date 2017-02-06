« Volvo receives order for 8 all-electric buses in UK; OppCharge opportunity charging | Main | Clariant, Mercedes-Benz, Haltermann Carless report successful fleet test of E20 cellulosic ethanol blend »
First product at ENVIA Energy’s small-scale GTL plant in Oklahoma City; Velocys technology
6 February 2017
The first Fischer-Tropsch product has been successfully produced at ENVIA Energy’s GTL plant in Oklahoma City. The ENVIA plant uses Velocys technology for small-scale GTL.
These products are fractionated on site to produce premium wax, diesel and naphtha. The fuels produced at the plant are expected to qualify under the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) and generate tradeable credits in the form of Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs).
The operations team will now focus on ramping up production to full capacity and preparing for the performance test run on the plant.
This is a landmark event for Velocys’ technology and its commercial reference plant. We are delighted that the commissioning team has delivered a safe and successful start-up of the Fischer-Tropsch modules and upstream units at ENVIA during a challenging period of exceptionally cold weather. First product represents a major milestone for Velocys, ENVIA and the wider industry, and will be a springboard for the successful implementation of Velocys’ new strategy. The next goal for the ENVIA plant is to ramp up to full capacity, stable operation over the coming months. We look forward to inviting key stakeholders to visit the first commercial smaller scale GTL plant in the world.—David Pummell, CEO of Velocys
