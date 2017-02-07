« Valeo to form transmission JV with S. Korean partner Pyeong Hwa Group; torque converters and CVTs; boosting sales to Hyundai-Kia | Main | California ARB to award up to $10M for zero- and near-zero emission school buses »

Infineon, STMicroelectronics join CharIN to support global standards in EV charging

7 February 2017

Infineon Technologies AG and STMicroelectronics recently joined the global Charging Interface Initiative e.V. (CharIN). CharIN was founded by Audi, BMW, Daimler, Mennekes, Opel, Phoenix Contact, Porsche, TÜV SÜD and Volkswagen to focus on developing and establishing the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the standard for charging battery-powered electric vehicles of all kinds. (Earlier post.)

One of CharIN’s main targets is a significantly higher standardized CCS charging power up to 350 kW, combined with a complete backward compatibility and interoperability between available components and cars. This would significantly reduce battery electric vehicle charging times.

Infineon has an essential role to play in making a fast, energy-efficient and standardized charger infrastructure a worldwide reality. We are accelerating the deployment of electric mobility with our know-how in automotive systems and safety, and our automotive semiconductor solutions based on leading-edge materials. —Peter Schiefer, President of the Automotive division at Infineon