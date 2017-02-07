« California ARB to award up to $10M for zero- and near-zero emission school buses | Main | Siemens reports successful full load tests of additively manufactured CM247 gas turbine blades »
Lucid Air on the road in SF Bay area
7 February 2017
Luxury EV startup Lucid Motors (earlier post) released a video of the Lucid Air (earlier post) on the road in the San Francisco Bay area.
The battery-electric sedan features a 1,000 hp powertrain and 400 miles of range.
February 7, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Green Car Congress © 2017 BioAge Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved. | Home | BioAge Group
Comments