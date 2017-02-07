« California ARB to award up to $10M for zero- and near-zero emission school buses | Main | Siemens reports successful full load tests of additively manufactured CM247 gas turbine blades »

Lucid Air on the road in SF Bay area

7 February 2017

Luxury EV startup Lucid Motors (earlier post) released a video of the Lucid Air (earlier post) on the road in the San Francisco Bay area.

The battery-electric sedan features a 1,000 hp powertrain and 400 miles of range.