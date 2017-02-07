« Hitachi Automotive Systems and Honda to establish a joint venture for electric vehicle motors | Main | Global Bioenergies reports first production of ETBE entirely from renewable resources »

California shipping company to fuel CWI ISL G Near Zero NOx engines with biomethane; 70% less GHG than diesel trucks

7 February 2017

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. signed a fueling agreement with Mountain Valley Express, an express shipping company based out of Manteca, California, that has purchased nine Heavy-Duty trucks equipped with the new Cummins Westport ISL G Near Zero NO x natural gas engine. (Earlier post.) The fueling agreement will allow Mountain Valley to use Clean Energy’s Redeem brand of renewable natural gas (RNG) vehicle fuel for the new trucks.

These engines reduce smog forming NO x emissions by 90% over the current EPA standard, and when combined with Redeem, have 70% less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than diesel trucks.

With a NO x emissions level of .02g/bhp-hr, the California Air Resources Board has defined this zero emissions level as equivalent to a 100% battery truck using electricity from a modern combined cycle natural gas power plant. Beginning in 2018, CWI will begin producing a 12-Liter version of the engine.