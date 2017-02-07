« Global Bioenergies reports first production of ETBE entirely from renewable resources | Main
5 European fast charging networks form Open Fast Charging Alliance
7 February 2017
Five European fast charging networks have formed the Open Fast Charging Alliance. This alliance members will enable roaming to create a premium network of fast chargers all over Europe.
The Open Fast Charging Alliance founding members are:
- Fastned (The Netherlands)
- Sodetrel (France)
- Smatrics (Austria)
- Grønn Kontakt (Norway)
- GOtthard FASTcharge (Switzerland)
Together, the alliance members own and operate more than 500 fast chargers in 6 countries. The alliance will focus on bilateral roaming agreements between these networks by implementing open standards such as OCPI (Open Charge Point Interface). The first implementations are planned within the year.
February 7, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
