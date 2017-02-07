« Global Bioenergies reports first production of ETBE entirely from renewable resources | Main

Print this post

5 European fast charging networks form Open Fast Charging Alliance

7 February 2017

Five European fast charging networks have formed the Open Fast Charging Alliance. This alliance members will enable roaming to create a premium network of fast chargers all over Europe.

The Open Fast Charging Alliance founding members are:

Fastned (The Netherlands)

Sodetrel (France)

Smatrics (Austria)

Grønn Kontakt (Norway)

GOtthard FASTcharge (Switzerland)

Together, the alliance members own and operate more than 500 fast chargers in 6 countries. The alliance will focus on bilateral roaming agreements between these networks by implementing open standards such as OCPI (Open Charge Point Interface). The first implementations are planned within the year.