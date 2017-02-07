« Groupe Renault acquires PVI, a specialist in the electrification of Light Commercial Vehicles | Main | Infineon, STMicroelectronics join CharIN to support global standards in EV charging »

Valeo to form transmission JV with S. Korean partner Pyeong Hwa Group; torque converters and CVTs; boosting sales to Hyundai-Kia

7 February 2017

France-based Valeo has signed an agreement with its long-standing South Korean partner Pyeong Hwa Group to create a 50/50 joint venture for transmissions; the new company will be called Valeo-Kapec. The partners intend for Valeo-Kapec to become the world leader in torque converters and CVTs.

Each partner will contribute to this Joint-Venture its respective torque Ccnverter business, located for Valeo at Nanjing (China), Atsugi (Japan), San Luis Potosi (Mexico) and Troy (USA) and located for Kapec in Daegu, Waegwan and Seongju (South Korea).

The new company will employ approximately 3,000 people and will be controlled and fully consolidated by Valeo. It is contemplated that the Joint-Venture will generate around €1 billion sales on an annual basis and will be accretive to Valeo’s operating margin for its first fiscal year.

Valeo-Kapec will capitalize on strong geographic, product and business complementarity to create purchasing, manufacturing and, above all, R&D synergies.

The agreement is subject to approval by the competent authorities.