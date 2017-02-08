« Honda establishes Marine Science Foundation | Main | Bosch establishing new electromobility operating unit in Powertrain Solutions; start at beginning of 2018 »

Print this post

Westport and Volvo Car to introduce V90 Bi-Fuel into Belgium and Luxembourg

8 February 2017

Westport AB, a Westport Fuel Systems company, announced that Volvo Car will introduce the Bi-Fuel version of its new V90 station wagon in Belgium and Luxembourg. Unveiled at the 95th European Motor Show in Brussels in January, the Volvo V90 Bi-Fuel is now available for order at participating Volvo dealers; deliveries are scheduled for May 2017.

Based on Volvo Car’s four-cylinder T5 gasoline engine—delivering 254 hp and 350 N·m of torque—and equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the V90 Bi-Fuel configuration provides premium performance and environmental benefits while running on compressed natural gas (CNG)/biomethane.

Belgium currently has 5,400 natural gas vehicles on the road and a developed infrastructure network that includes 73 CNG stations. Through tax incentives from the authorities and gas network operators, the Belgium market has the opportunity to grow its natural gas vehicle population to 10,000 vehicles and 100 stations by the end of 2017. —Didier Hendrickx of Natural Gas Vehicle Association (NGVA) Belgium

The Volvo V90 Bi-Fuel is produced at the Volvo Car factory in Gothenburg, Sweden. Final installations are done at a Westport facility located at the Volvo Car assembly plant in Gothenburg.