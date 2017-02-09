« Scania starts trials of battery-electric buses | Main

Renault-Nissan Alliance delivers significant growth in 2016; cumulative EV sales hit nearly 425,000

9 February 2017

The Renault-Nissan Alliance delivered significant sales growth in 2016, with global sales of 9.96 million vehicles—including Mitsubishi Motors sales of 934,013 vehicles globally. Mitsubishi Motors joined the Alliance last fall with Nissan’s acquisition of a 34% equity stake in the company. (Earlier post.) The Alliance brands accounted for about one in nine cars sold worldwide last year.

The car group also reinforced its leadership in zero-emission vehicles with cumulative sales of 424,797 electric vehicles since the introduction of the Nissan LEAF in 2010, followed by the Renault ZOE. In 2016, the Renault-Nissan Alliance, including Mitsubishi Motors i-MiEV series, sold 94,265 EVs, up more than 8% from 2015.

The Nissan LEAF, the first mainstream, mass-marketed electric vehicle, remains the world’s best-selling EV with more than 250,000 vehicles sold since its launch in December 2010—including Venucia E30 sales in China.

In addition to the LEAF, Nissan also sells the e-NV200, a light commercial vehicle sold mainly in Europe and Japan since 2014.

Renault has sold more than 112,000 electric vehicles worldwide since 2011, including the Renault ZOE, Kangoo Z.E., Fluence Z.E., the SM3 Z.E. and the Twizy.

Renault was at the top of the European EV market last year, with sales up by 11% at 25,648 units (excluding Twizy). ZOE led the EV ranking with 21,735 sold. Renault Pro+ recently announced the addition of two new commercial EVs to its lineup: the New Kangoo Z.E. and Master Z.E.

Groupe Renault’s sales were up 13.3% to 3,182,625 vehicles in 2016 for the last year of the “Drive the Change” plan. This marked the fourth consecutive year of sales growth with a record year-on-year increase of 374,000 units.

Both Renault and Dacia brands had a record year in terms of sales volumes and Renault Samsung Motors volumes were up by 38.8%. Market share and sales volumes are up in all regions, with the Renault brand becoming Nº 2 in Europe.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. sold a record 5,559,902 cars and trucks worldwide, up 2.5%. In the US and China, the company achieved sales growth of 5.4% and 8.4% respectively, setting new records in both markets. Infiniti sold more than 230,000 vehicles in 2016, a 7% increase from the previous year. In December alone, Infiniti sold 27,200 vehicles, an 18% increase versus the prior year.

Mitsubishi Motors sold 934,013 cars worldwide, down 13%. Sales grew in the United States and Australia, but were offset by lower sales in Brazil, Russia, and the Middle East. Japan sales were also affected by lower consumer confidence following the fuel consumption issue.

Through Nissan’s partnership with Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan expects to target synergy benefits worth ¥24 billion (US$210 million) in fiscal year 2017, rising to ¥60 billion in fiscal year 2018 and beyond. The gains will contribute to increased earnings per share worth an estimated ¥4 per share in fiscal year 2017 and ¥10 per share in fiscal year 2018—on top of any earnings accretion linked to Nissan's overall shareholding in Mitsubishi Motors.

AVTOVAZ, which sells cars under the LADA brand, sold 284,807 vehicles. Together, the Renault-Nissan Alliance and AVTOVAZ sell about one in three cars in Russia.