Allison Transmission and Cummins receive certification from ARB for MY2017 H 40/50 EP hybrid systems

9 February 2017

Allison Transmission Holdings and Cumminshave received certification from the California Air Resources Board (ARB) for model year 2017 Allison Hybrid H 40 EP / H 50 EP hybrid propulsion systems paired with the Cummins B6.7 and L9 diesel engines used in transit buses and coaches.

Originally issued by the ARB in 2014, the dual Executive Order (EO) is required to be reviewed for renewed eligibility on a model year basis. The paired Allison Hybrid EP systems and Cummins engine is used in both straight and articulated transit buses.

The Allison H 40/50 EP has been proven to improve fuel economy up to 25% over similar diesel buses. Additionally, its regenerative braking capability can significantly extend the brake change interval by as much as 350%.

The Cummins B6.7 is rated at 280 hp (209 kW) while the L9 is rated at 330 hp (246 kW) for the transit bus market.

Since 2003, Allison has delivered nearly 8,000 hybrid propulsion systems which have accumulated nearly 800 million miles, saving more than 41 million gallons of fuel and preventing 400 metric tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.