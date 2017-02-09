« Norwegian Electric Systems to provide hybrid electric systems for three new ferries; Odin’s Eye DC grid system | Main | Study finds “markedly” high levels of diesel exhaust present in commuter trains powered by locomotives in pull-mode »

Plug Power ships first production fuel cell Progen systems for EV range extenders for FedEx Freight

9 February 2017

Plug Power Inc. has shipped the first production ProGen fuel cell systems for use as range extenders in electric delivery vehicles. Through this application, Plug Power extends its reach into the on-road electric vehicle market, increasing its served market for fuel cell products and hydrogen fueling stations.

Plug Power is developing this technology through a $3-million grant from the Department of Energy with FedEx. The first deliveries of production ProGen engines will function as range extenders in electric FedEx Freight delivery vans in the greater Los Angeles area, doubling the vehicles’ range.

ProGen shipments for delivery vans in the China market will begin in the second quarter of 2017. These shipments will be utilized for on-road trials and certification. China is an important market for this technology, as it is actively driving fuel cell and hydrogen adoption within the country.

ProGen systems are designed, engineered and manufactured in its facilities located in Latham, New York and Spokane Washington. Plug Power also manufactures its GenDrive, GenFuel and ProGen stack products in these facilities.