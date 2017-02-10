« ABB and Nova Bus collaborating on electric buses and charging in North America; OppCharge overhead 300kW DC fast charge | Main | LeddarTech selects IDT to develop new LeddarCore IC for mass-market solid-state LiDARs; ADAS and autonomous driving »
Dearman doubling size of tech center for engine powered by liquid nitrogen
10 February 2017
Dearman, the clean cold technology company, will double the size of its technology center ahead of further trials of its engine powered by liquid nitrogen. The Dearman Engine is zero emission, emitting no NOx or particulate matter (PM), and delivering significant carbon dioxide savings compared to diesel. (Earlier post.)
The first application of the technology is a zero-emission alternative to diesel powered transport refrigeration units (TRUs). (Earlier post.) The Dearman transport refrigeration system is currently undergoing advanced road trials with Sainsbury’s, and further international trials are set to begin later this year.
The planned expansion, which will more than double the size of the Dearman Technology Centre, will allow the company to assemble an increasing number of engines and refrigeration systems to support this expanded trial program. It will also enable the company to integrate its technology onto vehicles and conduct whole system testing on site.
The extended facility will also provide more space to house Dearman’s advanced technology program, which is developing further applications of the Dearman Engine for use in transport, logistics and the built environment.
Dearman’s technology uniquely harnesses liquid air to deliver zero-emission power and cooling. The Dearman Engine is the basis for a suite of zero-emission power and cooling technologies being developed by the company, which have applications across transport and the built environment.
The Dearman Engine operates by the vaporization and expansion of cryogenic fluids. Ambient or low grade waste heat is used as an energy source with the cryogen providing both the working fluid and heat sink. The Dearman Engine process involves the heat being introduced to the cryogenic fluid through direct contact heat exchange with a heat exchange fluid (HEF) inside the engine.
The Dearman transport refrigeration system incorporates the best of cryogenic refrigeration systems, coupled with a Dearman Engine for extra efficiency and a vapor compression refrigeration cycle for extra performance. The Dearman system can deliver rapid pull down rates and high cooling capacity. It is 50% more efficient in producing cooling compared to systems that rely on evaporation alone, and generates its own power to run ancillary systems.
Replacing a conventional diesel-powered refrigeration unit with a Dearman system can reduce a truck’s overall engine PM emissions by more than 90% and NOx emissions by more than 70%.
At the same time, Dearman’s high-efficiency system can deliver significant reductions in CO2 and prevent the need for vehicle idling.
cool.
Posted by: mahonj | February 10, 2017 at 07:51 AM
2nd law of Thermodynamics, "the entropy of a system always increases over time or remains constant in ideal cases". I guess we need to rewrite the law because liquid nitrogen must be free (...Pooooffff...). You cannot change the tendency toward chaos/disorder.
How old is this knowledge? Sure they can use waste heat from some industrial process to "be more green", but this machine is a slave to other energetic processes "Upstream".
I get it now. Use dirty energy in rural areas to help produce the cryogenic medium, then use it in the Big City so folks think they have something green.
This is the typical urban, congested, "Human Habitrail" dystopian mindset.
Posted by: Dr. Strange Love | February 10, 2017 at 08:14 AM
Better than a diesel engine running a compressor.
Posted by: SJC | February 10, 2017 at 08:48 AM
SJC. The article will let you believe that this process is green, because this article does not cover the entire cycle. HCs are no more topical than Nuclear Energy or Solar or Wind.
Posted by: Dr. Strange Love | February 10, 2017 at 09:56 AM
In fact, this Post has nothing to do with Green at all.
Posted by: Dr. Strange Love | February 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM
