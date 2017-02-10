« ABB and Nova Bus collaborating on electric buses and charging in North America; OppCharge overhead 300kW DC fast charge | Main | LeddarTech selects IDT to develop new LeddarCore IC for mass-market solid-state LiDARs; ADAS and autonomous driving »

Dearman doubling size of tech center for engine powered by liquid nitrogen

10 February 2017

Dearman, the clean cold technology company, will double the size of its technology center ahead of further trials of its engine powered by liquid nitrogen. The Dearman Engine is zero emission, emitting no NO x or particulate matter (PM), and delivering significant carbon dioxide savings compared to diesel. (Earlier post.)

The first application of the technology is a zero-emission alternative to diesel powered transport refrigeration units (TRUs). (Earlier post.) The Dearman transport refrigeration system is currently undergoing advanced road trials with Sainsbury’s, and further international trials are set to begin later this year.

The planned expansion, which will more than double the size of the Dearman Technology Centre, will allow the company to assemble an increasing number of engines and refrigeration systems to support this expanded trial program. It will also enable the company to integrate its technology onto vehicles and conduct whole system testing on site.

The extended facility will also provide more space to house Dearman’s advanced technology program, which is developing further applications of the Dearman Engine for use in transport, logistics and the built environment.

Dearman’s technology uniquely harnesses liquid air to deliver zero-emission power and cooling. The Dearman Engine is the basis for a suite of zero-emission power and cooling technologies being developed by the company, which have applications across transport and the built environment.

The Dearman Engine operates by the vaporization and expansion of cryogenic fluids. Ambient or low grade waste heat is used as an energy source with the cryogen providing both the working fluid and heat sink. The Dearman Engine process involves the heat being introduced to the cryogenic fluid through direct contact heat exchange with a heat exchange fluid (HEF) inside the engine.

The Dearman transport refrigeration system incorporates the best of cryogenic refrigeration systems, coupled with a Dearman Engine for extra efficiency and a vapor compression refrigeration cycle for extra performance. The Dearman system can deliver rapid pull down rates and high cooling capacity. It is 50% more efficient in producing cooling compared to systems that rely on evaporation alone, and generates its own power to run ancillary systems.

Replacing a conventional diesel-powered refrigeration unit with a Dearman system can reduce a truck’s overall engine PM emissions by more than 90% and NO x emissions by more than 70%.