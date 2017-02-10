« Volkswagen to use Sierra Wireless for next-gen connected vehicles | Main | Dearman doubling size of tech center for engine powered by liquid nitrogen »

ABB and Nova Bus collaborating on electric buses and charging in North America; OppCharge overhead 300kW DC fast charge

10 February 2017

Engineering company ABB and Nova Bus, the North American buses manufacturer and a division of Volvo Buses, announced a business collaboration that consists of the delivery of the first ABB’s electric bus DC fast charger for opportunity charging in North America. The order from Nova Bus is for complete 300 kW modular OppCharge common interface charging system with inverted pantograph technology and commissioning from the new ABB Campus in Montréal.

Electric bus systems based on the OppCharge interface are being implemented in more than 12 countries.

The demo e-bus and charging infrastructure from Nova Bus is scheduled to travel across the US in the Fall of 2017 and to encourage transit authorities to “get on the bus”; contributing to the electrification of urban transit.

Since 2010, ABB has sold approximately 5,000 fast chargers around the world for passenger cars and electric buses. Utilization of technology that comprises cloud-based remote monitoring and control as well as program upgrades via Internet guarantees quick response times and a high degree of availability.