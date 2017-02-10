« Dearman doubling size of tech center for engine powered by liquid nitrogen | Main

LeddarTech selects IDT to develop new LeddarCore IC for mass-market solid-state LiDARs; ADAS and autonomous driving

10 February 2017

LeddarTech Inc. and Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) have entered into a partnership agreement jointly to develop and supply the LeddarCore LCA2 integrated circuits. (Earlier post.) The LeddarCore is a receiver IC which is a key element within an automotive LiDAR system. This newest generation of LeddarCore IC enables solid-state implementations of high-performance, low-cost automotive LiDARs, which are required for the mass-market deployment of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles.

As part of the agreement, IDT, a developer of complete mixed-signal solutions for automotive, communications, computing, consumer, and industrial markets, will leverage its advanced expertise for component requirements analysis, architecture, design, development, characterization, qualification and transfer to manufacturing of the LCA2.

Built into the LCA2, the patented Leddar signal acquisition and advanced processing algorithms generate a cleaner digital signal and lower detection thresholds compared with other LiDAR methods to achieve higher ranges and sensitivity at a much lower cost.

The LCA2 allows automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers rapidly to develop and achieve the high-volume production of optimized 2D and 3D flash LiDARs aimed at sub-$100 volume prices using readily available optoelectronic technologies.

Solid-state LiDARs based on LeddarCore ICs can be customized and optimized to fit the specific requirements of the intended applications, from advanced driving assistance applications (such as forward collision warning, advance emergency breaking, automated cruise control, and park assist) to fully autonomous driving solutions. These small-size LiDAR systems can easily be integrated into standard automotive components such as front grill, bumpers, head lights and tail lights for a seamless design.

Functional LiDAR units demonstrating the capabilities of the LCA2 design were showcased at CES this January, and LeddarTech expects to initiate automotive LiDAR development and integration programs with select partners within the coming weeks. Engineering samples of the LCA2 ICs are currently expected in early 2018, and volume availability is currently planned for the end of 2018.