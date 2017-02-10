« UC Irvine engineers develop powerful millimeter-wave signal generator; potential for 5G and V2X | Main | Volvo Buses receives order for 90 electric hybrid buses and fast charging stations from Belgium »

Print this post

Waitrose launches fleet of biomethane-fueled trucks with 500-mile range

10 February 2017

The UK supermarket group Waitrose has introduced a fleet of CNG (compressed natural gas)-powered trucks with a range of up to 500 miles. They trucks, which use advanced technology developed jointly with Scania and Agility Fuel Solutions, will be fueled with biomethane from CNG Fuels.

Ten new Scania-manufactured CNG trucks entered operation for Waitrose in January and will be used to make deliveries to the company’s stores in the Midlands and the North. They are the first in Europe to use twin 26-inch diameter carbon fiber fuel tanks which store gas at 250 bar pressure to increase range from around 300 miles to as much as 500. It will allow them to always run entirely on biomethane, which is 35% to 40% cheaper than diesel and emits 70% less CO 2 .

The carbon fiber tanks, which are already in use in the US, were adapted and certified for the European market by Agility Fuel Solutions, thereby offering significant advantages over the standard European set-up of eight steel gas tanks. The vehicles are half a tonne lighter, hold more gas and can cover a greater distance depending on the load being carried. They are quicker to refuel and easier to maintain.