BMW partners with QMerit to launch new BMW Installation Services digital platform for home charging

13 February 2017

BMW of North America announced that QMerit will provide BMW i and BMW iPerformance drivers with customized installation of home charging solutions to enable convenient and reliable vehicle charging. Customers can begin the BMW Installation Services process at www.bmwcharging.com.

Along with the BMW Charging Station, BMW Installation Services are part of the premium 360° Electric Lifestyle program of innovative products and services created for BMW i and iPerformance owners. The 360° Electric program offers smart, simple and efficient ways to drive and charge BMW i3, i8, and BMW iPerformance (BMW X5 xDrive40e, BMW 740e xDrive, BMW 530e and the BMW 330e) vehicles.

The new BMW Installation Services program offers a streamlined, user-directed approach to charging station installation by easily allowing drivers to leverage a digital platform at their convenience to identify qualified installers nearby, and then request no-cost, no-obligation quotes from one or more installers.

As the program expands, BMW customers will also have the option to compare installers based on the QMerit Contribution index, a proprietary service provider score that incorporates several performance measures, including satisfaction ratings from prior BMW drivers—thus enhancing customer confidence.

QMerit-certified service providers install BMW-compatible charging solutions, such as the BMW Charging Station (with an output of up to 7.2 kW (32 A, 240 V) to reduce charging time to just under 4.5 hours for the BMW i3).

QMerit is an enterprise-grade technology platform for workforce utilization, addressing the massive shift toward blended internal and contracted labor resources. QMerit, Inc. was launched as a spin-out from a Fortune 500 company with more than 110,000 service employees. The QMerit solution was developed to improve the quality, consistency and simplicity of resourcing, allocating and measuring a workforce across any vertical market. QMerit provides a cloud-based platform and related services for optimizing an entire labor portfolio.