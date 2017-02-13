« Wireless charging J2954 testing to 11 kW in 2017 for LD, HD starting up to 250 kW; autonomous charging and infrastructure proposal for California | Main | ABB installs two OppCharge fast chargers for electric hybrid buses in Luxembourg City »

Chevrolet 2017 Cruze Diesel EPA-rated at 52 mpg highway, 37 mpg combined; Tier 3 Bin 125

13 February 2017

The 2017 Cruze Diesel Sedan (earlier post) fitted with the six-speed manual transmission offers an EPA-estimated highway mileage of 52 mpg (4.52 liters/100 km)—the highest highway fuel economy of any non-hybrid/non-EV in the US. The six-speed manual model returns an EPA-estimated city mileage of 30 mpg (7.83 l/100 km), resulting in 37 mpg (6.35 l/100 km) combined. Cruze Diesel with the nine-speed automatic achieves an EPA-estimated highway economy of up to 47 mpg and 31 city mpg, which results in 37 mpg combined.

The 2017 Cruze Diesel Sedan, due to go on sale this spring, features a new B20-capable Ecotec 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine—already proven in Europe and other global markets—offering an SAE-certified 137 horsepower (102 kW) and 240 lb-ft of torque (325 N·m). Cruze Diesel passed all stringent US environmental standards and validation, including Tier 3 Bin 125 emissions standards.

The EPA Tier 3 Bin 125 (California LEV III ULEV125) calls for 125 mg/mi of NMOG + NO x , and 2.1 g/mile of CO 2 . Under Tier 3, the numerical value of the seven bins corresponds to the NMOG + NO x milligram limit. The bins are 160; 125; 70; 50; 30; 20; and 0.

The former individual NMOG and NO x limits were combined under LEV III and Tier 3 to provide vehicle manufacturers additional flexibility in meeting the combined limit values rather than the individual limits required under the older LEV II or Tier 2. By 2025, when it is fully implemented, LEV III will result in a 75% reduction in NMOG plus NO x emissions across the California fleet; the federal fleet achieves an 80% reduction in NMOG + NO x and a 70% reduction in PM with Tier 3.

Based upon the EPA highway estimate, Cruze Diesel with the six-speed manual transmission has an estimated range of up to 702 highway miles on one tank of diesel fuel.

Buyers will be able to option their Cruze Diesel Sedans with either a standard six-speed manual or a new, optional Hydra-Matic nine-speed automatic transmission that includes fuel-saving stop/start technology.

A suite of connectivity features includes available OnStar with 4G LTE connectivity and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot and available Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility through Chevrolet MyLink.

Pricing for 2017 Cruze Diesel Sedan starts at $24,670 including $875 destination charge. Base price of the entry-level gasoline-powered Cruze is $17,850. Cruze Diesel Hatch will follow Cruze Diesel Sedan later this year for the 2018 model year.