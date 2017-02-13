« Ford pushing for common industry metrics to understand customer daily electric driving requirements | Main | Wireless charging J2954 testing to 11 kW in 2017 for LD, HD starting up to 250 kW; autonomous charging and infrastructure proposal for California »

State of South Carolina purchases 26 Blue Bird Vision Propane school buses

13 February 2017

The state of South Carolina has purchased 26 new Blue Bird Vision Propane school buses to replace aging diesel buses. The first of the alternative-fueled buses are being deployed to service Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

These clean-operating propane buses represent the largest order of alternative-fueled school buses that the state has placed in the last 30 years. The buses were purchased from Blue Bird’s newest dealership in North America, Blanchard Bus Centers.

The Blue Bird Vision Propane buses emit 80% fewer smog-producing hydrocarbons and virtually eliminate particulate matter when compared with conventional diesel. These buses will reduce NO x emissions by more than 40,600 pounds and particulate matter by more than 825 pounds each year compared with the diesel buses being replaced. Equipped with Ford Motor Company’s 6.8L V10 engine, each bus is powered by a ROUSH CleanTech propane fuel system.

Sales of the Vision Propane bus increased 33 percent in 2016 when compared to 2015, said Blue Bird’s Chief Commercial Officer Mark Terry.