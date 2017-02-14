« ABB to charge the largest single network of 101 electric buses in Europe using open industry standard OppCharge | Main
Report: A123 Systems wins $1B contract to supply Li-ion batteries for 48V systems to SAIC-GM
14 February 2017
Automotive News China reports that Li-ion battery maker A123 Systems won a 6.9-billion CNY (US$1 billion) contract to supply 2.6 million Li-ion batteries for 48V systems to the SAIC-GM joint venture in China.
The report comes via a statement by Wanxiang Group, the owner of A123 Systems.
A123 initially entered into a partnership with SAIC Motor in 2009 with the formation of Advanced Traction Battery Systems (ATBS), a battery pack joint venture (JV) company. In 2012, the two expanded their partnership.
