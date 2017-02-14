« Volkswagen and Mobileye partner on autonomous driving; REM in VWs in 2018 | Main | ARPA-E awards SwRI-led team up to $2.9M for connected and automated vehicle technology; NEXTCAR program »

Print this post

Cumulative worldwide sales of Toyota hybrids surpass 10 million units; Europe outpaces N America in 2016

14 February 2017

Cumulative worldwide sales of Toyota Motor Corporation hybrids reached 10.05 million units as of 31 January, scooting past the 10-million unit mark. Toyota said that this milestone demonstrates the staying power of a technology that is now emerging as a mainstream solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants.

Toyota launched the Coaster Hybrid EV in August 1997 and the Prius—the world's first mass-produced hybrid passenger vehicle―in December of the same year. This latest milestone of 10 million units was achieved just nine months after total sales reached 9 million units at the end of April 2016. Although hybrid sales in Japan have stalled, and have dropped in North America, Europe and other regions have been the growth engine.

In 2016, for the first time, Europe hybrid sales outpaced those of North America (285.9 thousand vs. 266.2 thousand.)



Toyota Motor hybrid vehicle sales. Click to enlarge.

The Toyota Hybrid System (THS), which was incorporated in the first generation Prius, evolved into THS II in 2003, and was thereafter rolled out in a wide range of Toyota vehicles. The fourth-generation Prius, which became the first vehicle to be built on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), was developed not only with environmental performance in mind, but also with outstanding driving performance for customers wanting to purchase a car that was fun to drive.

Toyota launched its first hybrid vehicle 20 years ago, and the circumstances surrounding environmentally friendly vehicles have since changed dramatically. The growing popularity of the Prius led to the creation of a new customer standard of choosing cars based on their environmental performance. As the number of companies developing and launching hybrid vehicles increased, so a new segment of “hybrid vehicles” was established.

When we launched Prius, no one even knew what a hybrid was. Those who drove it were called geeks or other names. Today, thanks to those early adopters who gave Prius a chance, hybrids have grown in popularity, and have ridden a wave of success out of the unknown and into the mainstream. We are grateful to each and every one of our customers who has helped us achieve this important milestone of 10 million hybrid sales. We are committed to continue working hand-in-hand with them to tackle global environmental issues. —Takeshi Uchiyamada, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Toyota and known as the father of the Prius

As of 31 January, Toyota estimated that the use of Toyota’s HV in lieu of conventional gasoline-powered vehicles of similar size and driving performance has resulted in approximately 77 million fewer tons of CO 2 emissions and has saved approximately 29 million kiloliters (7.66 million gallons) of gasoline.

Toyota has positioned hybrid technologies as core environmental technologies for the twenty-first century. Hybrid encompasses all of the component technologies necessary for the development of environmentally friendly vehicles, from battery electric to fuel cell hydrogen vehicles, which facilitate the use of different fuel combinations, Toyota is committed to further expanding its lineup of environmentally friendly vehicles.