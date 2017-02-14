« Extensive rollout for GM 9-speed transmission in China | Main | Cumulative worldwide sales of Toyota hybrids surpass 10 million units; Europe outpaces N America in 2016 »

Volkswagen and Mobileye partner on autonomous driving; REM in VWs in 2018

14 February 2017

Volkswagen and Mobileye will implement a new navigation standard for autonomous driving starting in 2018. Future Volkswagen models will use the camera-based map and localization technology Road Experience Management (REM) from Mobileye. (Earlier post.)

REM uses crowd-sourcing (data from many cars – the swarm) to generate real-time data for precise localization and acquisition of high-definition track data. Volkswagen cars, which are equipped with front cameras, will acquire lane markings and road information via optical sensor systems from Mobileye; this information flows in compressed format into a cloud. This fleet data is used for continuous improvement of high-definition navigation maps with highly precise localization capability.

These, in turn, serve as a foundation for autonomous driving and advanced development of many assistance systems.

The future of autonomous driving depends on the ability to create and maintain precise high-definition maps and scale them at minimal cost. The Volkswagen agreement is a turning point. It not only utilizes crowd-sourcing technology to automatically generate high-definition maps and scale them cost-effectively. A much more important aspect is that the agreement provides a framework for industry-wide cooperation between automobile manufacturers to jointly produce the map contents that are needed for autonomous driving. —Professor Amnon Shashua, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Mobileye

The agreement merges the data of different automobile manufacturers worldwide to create a single high-definition world map, creating a de facto industry-wide standard, Volkswagen said.

Every day millions of Volkswagen vehicles drive on our streets. Many of them are equipped with sensors to monitor the surroundings. We can now utilize this swarm to obtain various environmental data in anonymized related to traffic flow, road conditions and available parking places, and we can make these highly up-to-date data available in higher-level systems. More services are planned which will be able to utilise these data and make car driving and mobility easier with greater convenience and comfort overall. Not only our Volkswagen customers will benefit from this collaborative work. —Dr Frank Welsch, Member of the Board of Management Volkswagen Brand responsible for Development

