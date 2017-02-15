« NTU, JTC and SMRT to develop integrated transport solutions with joint research lab; “Mobility-as-a-Service Lab” | Main | Ford investing $200M in next-gen wind tunnel complex »

Ballard builds out China operations center for expanding fuel cell business

15 February 2017

Ballard Power Systems has opened its first corporate office headquartered in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, China. This office will serve as the company’s initial operations center in China, supporting management, sales and business development, technical, after-sales and administrative support personnel. Thecompany also recently completed the registration of a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) with the name of 广州市巴拉德动力系统有限公司 (Guangzhou Ballard Power Systems Co., Ltd.).

Our rapid and successful establishment of commercial relationships in China over the past year necessitates an in-country operations team. Last year we built out our sales and service teams and we expect to expand our China team to almost 20 people by year-end 2017 to support planned customer growth. This staff will fulfill a number of key roles, including business development, account management, applications engineering, after-sales support, quality assurance and supply chain management. —Randy MacEwen, Ballard President and CEO

Ballard also announced the promotion of Alfred Wong to Managing Director, Asia Pacific. Wong has relocated to China, working out of the Guangzhou office, to support Ballard activities.