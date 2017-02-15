« TÜV lifecycle analysis shows Mercedes-Benz E 350 e PHEV cuts GHG footprint 44% compared to E 350 CGI; equivalent NOx | Main

GENIVI Alliance and Open Connectivity Foundation to collaborate on open standards in vehicle connectivity

15 February 2017

The GENIVI Alliance, a community developing open source software and standards for the connected car and the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), an Internet of Things (IoT) standards body, announced a liaison agreement. Under this agreement the two organizations will co-develop open standards for vehicle connectivity and vehicle data exchange, including a unified model for secure discovery and exchange of information between smart homes, connected cars and other IoT devices.

The joint effort will also address end-to-end security challenges and will be the basis for a growing number of V2X (Vehicle-to-everything) solutions, enabling new opportunities across multiple verticals.

GENIVI and OCF will also closely collaborate with the W3C Automotive Working Group, which develops an Open Web Platform API specification, to expose vehicle data to web application developers.

At CES 2017, the two organizations demonstrated a smart home gateway that featured vehicle-to-smart-home connectivity utilizing GENIVI Remote Vehicle Interaction (RVI), Vehicle Signal Specification (VSS) and OCF’s loTivity technologies. The demonstration displayed visionary approaches on how connected vehicles can interact with IoT and the smart home.