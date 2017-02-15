« Report: A123 Systems wins $1B contract to supply Li-ion batteries for 48V systems to SAIC-GM | Main | NTU, JTC and SMRT to develop integrated transport solutions with joint research lab; “Mobility-as-a-Service Lab” »

GM, PSA discussing potential acquisition of Opel Vauxhall by PSA

15 February 2017

General Motors and PSA Group are discussing, in the framework of exploring strategic initiatives, the potential acquisition of GM’s European operations as represented by Opel Vauxhall by PSA.

GM and PSA have been implementing an alliance since 2012, covering, to date, three projects in Europe and generating substantial synergies for the two groups. Within this framework, General Motors and PSA Group regularly examine additional expansion and cooperation possibilities, as well.

The two confirmed they are exploring numerous strategic initiatives aiming at improving profitability and operational efficiency, including the potential acquisition of Opel Vauxhall by PSA. However, GM noted, there is no assurance that an agreement will be reached.