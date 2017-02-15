Green Car Congress  
Home Topics Archives About Contact  RSS Headlines

« Report: A123 Systems wins $1B contract to supply Li-ion batteries for 48V systems to SAIC-GM | Main | NTU, JTC and SMRT to develop integrated transport solutions with joint research lab; “Mobility-as-a-Service Lab” »

Print this post

GM, PSA discussing potential acquisition of Opel Vauxhall by PSA

15 February 2017

General Motors and PSA Group are discussing, in the framework of exploring strategic initiatives, the potential acquisition of GM’s European operations as represented by Opel Vauxhall by PSA.

GM and PSA have been implementing an alliance since 2012, covering, to date, three projects in Europe and generating substantial synergies for the two groups. Within this framework, General Motors and PSA Group regularly examine additional expansion and cooperation possibilities, as well.

The two confirmed they are exploring numerous strategic initiatives aiming at improving profitability and operational efficiency, including the potential acquisition of Opel Vauxhall by PSA. However, GM noted, there is no assurance that an agreement will be reached.

February 15, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Green Car Congress © 2017 BioAge Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved. | Home | BioAge Group