NTU, JTC and SMRT to develop integrated transport solutions with joint research lab; “Mobility-as-a-Service Lab”

15 February 2017

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), JTC and SMRT Services Pte Ltd (SMRT) have joined forces to develop innovative solutions that seamlessly integrate multiple modes of transportation, for better connectivity and accessibility. This is in line with the Government’s aim of making Singapore a living lab to develop and test new urban solutions.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the three parties paves the way for the formation of a new “Mobility-as-a-Service Lab”. It leverages the strengths of each partner to fulfil Singapore’s vision of a car-lite society, comprising NTU Singapore’s capabilities in research and development, evaluating engineering trials and data analytics, JTC’s expertise in master planning of industrial parks and the development of innovative infrastructure, and SMRT’s experience as a multi-modal transport operator.

The ‘Mobility-as-a-Service Lab’ will be the first-of-its-kind in the region aimed at improving commuters’ travel experience by seamlessly integrating train and bus networks with next-generation transport modes. These include electric automated vehicles, bike sharing systems and personal mobility devices such as e-scooters. Commuters will be able to use multiple transport modes and travel to further locations conveniently, without relying on personal cars.

SMRT has been developing its Mobility-as-a-Service capabilities to provide a customized solution and user-friendly digital platform through which commuters can decide on their preferred travel mode based on time, cost and convenience. NTU Singapore’s lush campus and CleanTech Park in Jurong Innovation District will be transformed into a live test-bed for the integration of multiple transportation options and new technologies.

Among the first few projects to be undertaken by the joint research lab will be the development of a comprehensive transport master plan for the NTU Singapore campus and CleanTech Park. Conducted by urban mobility managers, engineering researchers and land use planners from the three partners, the transport master plan will leverage on technologies and data analytics to assess the feasibility of integrating automated vehicles, new bike/scooter sharing systems and promotion of the use of bicycles and e-scooter within these locations.