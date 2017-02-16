« GENIVI Alliance and Open Connectivity Foundation to collaborate on open standards in vehicle connectivity | Main | GKN, SDS begin production of all-wheel drive disconnect system in China; up to 4% improvement in fuel economy »

Honda R&D partners with new smart mobility innovation center DRIVE in Israel

16 February 2017

Honda Silicon Valley Lab (HSVL) of Honda R&D Americas, Inc. is partnering with DRIVE, a new smart mobility innovation center that today in Tel Aviv, Israel. Founded by Mayer Group, DRIVE will foster enhanced collaboration between Honda R&D and Israeli transportation innovators.

With a booming tech sector in Israel, the DRIVE center is focused on supporting startups and entrepreneurs of all stages, with a startup accelerator, advanced prototyping labs, meeting rooms and shared workspace that encourage networking and collaboration. Israel is home to more than 5,000 startups and 750 venture-capital-backed companies.

As a DRIVE partner, Honda will actively engage with startups through its Honda Xcelerator open innovation program by providing expertise, funding and rapid prototyping opportunities that may evolve into additional business relationships. These activities will enable startups to receive accelerated validation of their technology and business model and, in turn, allow Honda to deepen its relationships with Israeli entrepreneurs.

Also supporting the DRIVE initiative with Honda are sponsors Hertz Rent a Car International, Israeli telematics company Ituran and Volvo Cars.

Since announcing its partnership a year ago with OurCrowd, a leading global equity crowdfunding platform, Honda has continued to foster collaboration opportunities with Israel’s tech community.