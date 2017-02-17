« New ultrafast camera for self-driving vehicles and drones | Main | Chemical company INEOS to build “uncompromising” 4 x 4 off-roader to replace Land Rover Defender »
BIOX commissions 90M gallon biodiesel production facility in Houston
17 February 2017
BIOX Corporation announced that World Energy BIOX Biofuels LLC (WEBB), a 50/50 joint venture between World Energy and BIOX, has completed the commissioning of its 90-million US gallon (USG) (341 million liters) nameplate capacity biodiesel production facility in Houston, Texas. The facility started operating at full capacity in December 2016.
The Houston facility operates two equal-sized production trains that combine to provide its nameplate capacity. It uses crude degummed grade vegetable oils as its biodiesel feedstock. WEBB acquired the facility in June 2016 from Kinder Morgan.
The plant is located within the Kinder Morgan Liquids terminal, a major diesel distribution hub in the southern US market. This location provides WEBB’s biodiesel facility with immediate access to a deep-water port, rail, truck and pipeline providing distribution to all major US markets.
Strategically located at one of the largest liquid fuels terminals in the U.S., the facility has immediate, cost-efficient logistical access to supply the nation's largest customers. The timing of commissioning is ideal as it coincides with the increase to the US Renewable Volume Obligation for biomass-based diesel for 2017.—Alan Rickard, Chief Executive Officer of BIOX
