BIOX commissions 90M gallon biodiesel production facility in Houston

17 February 2017

BIOX Corporation announced that World Energy BIOX Biofuels LLC (WEBB), a 50/50 joint venture between World Energy and BIOX, has completed the commissioning of its 90-million US gallon (USG) (341 million liters) nameplate capacity biodiesel production facility in Houston, Texas. The facility started operating at full capacity in December 2016.

The Houston facility operates two equal-sized production trains that combine to provide its nameplate capacity. It uses crude degummed grade vegetable oils as its biodiesel feedstock. WEBB acquired the facility in June 2016 from Kinder Morgan.

The plant is located within the Kinder Morgan Liquids terminal, a major diesel distribution hub in the southern US market. This location provides WEBB’s biodiesel facility with immediate access to a deep-water port, rail, truck and pipeline providing distribution to all major US markets.